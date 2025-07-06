Sign up
Previous
Photo 3609
Carolina Wren on the Fence!
Walking back to the car and heard this guy sounding off. First thought it was up in the tree, and then I looked down on the fence and saw it just sitting there. And it was nice enough to continue sitting there for a bunch of shots.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
6th July 2025 12:28pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
lovely tone on this image
July 7th, 2025
amyK
ace
Nice shot; great clarity
July 7th, 2025
