Carolina Wren on the Fence! by rickster549
Carolina Wren on the Fence!

Walking back to the car and heard this guy sounding off. First thought it was up in the tree, and then I looked down on the fence and saw it just sitting there. And it was nice enough to continue sitting there for a bunch of shots.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
lovely tone on this image
July 7th, 2025  
amyK ace
Nice shot; great clarity
July 7th, 2025  
