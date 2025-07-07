Previous
Tonight's Moon! by rickster549
Tonight's Moon!

Saw it while I was down for sunset, so figured I'd have to try and get a shot when I got home. Best on black if you have the time.
Rick

Barb ace
Marvelous capture!
July 8th, 2025  
