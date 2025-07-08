Previous
Tri Colored Heron! by rickster549
Photo 3611

Tri Colored Heron!

Saw this guy as I was walking back from my owl spot. Heard the owl, but never could find it. At least, I spotted this guy.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Rick

@rickster549
