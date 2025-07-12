Previous
The Osprey, Watching Over the Waters! by rickster549
The Osprey, Watching Over the Waters!

This guy was just sitting up there watching over the water below. I waited for a while to see if it would take a dive, but of course, it never did, so had to leave it sitting up there on the limb.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Rick

Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Joy's Focus ace
Magnificat!
July 13th, 2025  
