Finally Got a Couple of Bolts of Lightning!

More thunderstorms this afternoon. Not quite as colorful sunset as others, but still wasn't too bad. So we waited and tried for lightning shots. As usual, every time I hit the shutter, nothing happened, but as soon as the shutter closed, then the bolt would happen. This storm was a long ways away, so no danger fro us from the storm. Best on black if you have the time.