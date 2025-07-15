Previous
Egret in the Grass! by rickster549
Egret in the Grass!

It had been searching for something, but when I stopped and got out with the camera, it just stopped and didn't move. Maybe it thought if I don't move, he won't see me. :-)
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
July 16th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat shot
July 16th, 2025  
