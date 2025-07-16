Previous
The Dove Out the Back Window! by rickster549
The Dove Out the Back Window!

Saw this guy up on the feeder, so had to run and grab the camera. Fortunately, it remained there until I got back and then for a few shots.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Rick

gloria jones ace
Nice capture
July 17th, 2025  
