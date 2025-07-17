Sign up
Previous
Photo 3620
No Sunset in This Direction!
But was watching quite a bit of lightning. And I finally managed to get a shot in this view. Might have to view on black to best see the bolt.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
17th July 2025 8:44pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
