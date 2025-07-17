Previous
No Sunset in This Direction! by rickster549
Photo 3620

No Sunset in This Direction!

But was watching quite a bit of lightning. And I finally managed to get a shot in this view. Might have to view on black to best see the bolt.
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
991% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact