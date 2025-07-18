Previous
More Thunderstorms Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3621

More Thunderstorms Tonight!

And I managed to get a couple of lightning bolts in this shot. Notice the one on the left, the way it curls up into the clouds. Probably best on black.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
992% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Neat lightning captures
July 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact