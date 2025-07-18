Sign up
Previous
Photo 3621
More Thunderstorms Tonight!
And I managed to get a couple of lightning bolts in this shot. Notice the one on the left, the way it curls up into the clouds. Probably best on black.
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
18th July 2025 8:51pm
Tags
misc-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Neat lightning captures
July 19th, 2025
