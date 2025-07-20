Previous
Osprey Opening it's Wings! by rickster549
Photo 3623

Osprey Opening it's Wings!

Not sure if this was to help cool off, as it was really hot this evening, or if it was to get the attention of it's mate. It had been making a lot of noise, and then it started this. Never saw it's mate.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Rick

@rickster549
