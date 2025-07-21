Previous
Dragonfly on the Stick! by rickster549
Photo 3624

Dragonfly on the Stick!

Just happened to see this guy land on that stick. Fortunately, it continued to sit there for some time, so was able to get a few shots.
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Rick

