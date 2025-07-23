Sign up
Previous
Photo 3626
Found My Friend This Morning!
Found the, now, juvenile Great Horned Owl this morning. It was in a different spot before this one, so I'll have more shots to come. It looks to be about grown now. Not sure if mom is still feeding it or not.
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10688
photos
158
followers
54
following
993% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
23rd July 2025 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
July 24th, 2025
