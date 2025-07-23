Previous
Found My Friend This Morning! by rickster549
Found the, now, juvenile Great Horned Owl this morning. It was in a different spot before this one, so I'll have more shots to come. It looks to be about grown now. Not sure if mom is still feeding it or not.
Rick

bkb in the city ace
Great capture
July 24th, 2025  
