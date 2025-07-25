Sign up
Previous
Photo 3628
One More From the Other Day!
One more shot from the other day before it flew into the tree. First time that I've seen it down on this old tree trunk. Not sure how many shots that I took, but it was a bunch.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
23rd July 2025 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Barb
ace
Great dof!
July 26th, 2025
