Photo 3630
Osprey With A Snack In It's Claw!
Saw this guy up there and it was making a lot of noise. Not sure why, as it has a pretty good piece of fish in it's claw. So figured it would just be up there eating instead of sounding off.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
