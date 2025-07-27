Previous
Osprey With A Snack In It's Claw! by rickster549
Photo 3630

Osprey With A Snack In It's Claw!

Saw this guy up there and it was making a lot of noise. Not sure why, as it has a pretty good piece of fish in it's claw. So figured it would just be up there eating instead of sounding off.
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
994% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact