Mississippi Kite!

Stepped out of the front door this morning and noticed a couple of birds in the big tree across the street, so had to go back in and grab the camera. This guy was just sitting up at the top of the tree. Glad I've got the Merlin App on my phone, as I can make a picture of the photo and then the App will tell me what kind of bird it is. Don't see a whole lot of these around here.