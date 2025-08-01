Previous
Tonight's Moon! by rickster549
Tonight's Moon!

Looks like a half moon tonight. Just got to figure out how to get more of it in focus. Guess I need a telescope. :-) Best on black if you have the time.
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Rick

gloria jones ace
Excellent moon shot
August 2nd, 2025  
Barb ace
I agree with Gloria! A most excellent moon shot!
August 2nd, 2025  
