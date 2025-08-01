Sign up
Photo 3635
Tonight's Moon!
Looks like a half moon tonight. Just got to figure out how to get more of it in focus. Guess I need a telescope. :-) Best on black if you have the time.
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones
ace
Excellent moon shot
August 2nd, 2025
Barb
ace
I agree with Gloria! A most excellent moon shot!
August 2nd, 2025
