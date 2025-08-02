Previous
A Stormy Night with a Little Lightning! by rickster549
Photo 3636

A Stormy Night with a Little Lightning!

Did manage to get one bolt this evening, over on the far right. Had cells all around, so not much hope for a sunset. Probably best on black if you have the time.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Rick

@rickster549
