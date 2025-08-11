Previous
Just Couldn't Get It to Turn Around! by rickster549
Just Couldn't Get It to Turn Around!

The Eastern Lubber Grasshopper was on the fence railing. I had walked by it at first and tried to get it to turn a little more, but it just wouldn't move. I was afraid it was going to jump on off, so I got what I could.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Rick

@rickster549
Shutterbug ace
I love the capture of the details.
August 12th, 2025  
