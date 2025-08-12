Previous
Hibiscus Flowers With a Couple of Photobombers! by rickster549
Hibiscus Flowers With a Couple of Photobombers!

Didn't know the photobombers were on there until I got it on the computer. Fly on the left and some sort of bee on the right. And you can eve see the shadow of the bee on the petal.
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture with the photobombers.
August 13th, 2025  
