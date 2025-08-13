Sign up
Photo 3639
Osprey Fly-by!
There were actually two of them flying around, but was having trouble getting both of them in the shot. So I had to settle with the one.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
