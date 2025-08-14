Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk! by rickster549
Photo 3640

Red Shouldered Hawk!

Just happened to look up and saw this guy just sitting up there, checking things out. Tried to move a little bit closer, but away it went. Tried to follow it, but it just kept getting further away.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Rick

@rickster549
