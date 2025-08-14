Sign up
Previous
Photo 3640
Red Shouldered Hawk!
Just happened to look up and saw this guy just sitting up there, checking things out. Tried to move a little bit closer, but away it went. Tried to follow it, but it just kept getting further away.
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
14th August 2025 11:43am
Tags
birds-rick365
