Photo 3641
Little Blue Heron, After the Splash!
This guy was doing a lot of poking, but really didn't see any fish in its beak when it finished. Did get the drops as it came up from the water.
15th August 2025
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
15th August 2025 10:44am
Tags
birds-rick365
