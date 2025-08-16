Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk! by rickster549
Photo 3642

Red Shouldered Hawk!

Think it's probably the same one that I got the other day. At least it was in the same general area that I saw the other one.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Rick

rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
amyK ace
Nice shot
August 17th, 2025  
Barb ace
Great clarity!
August 17th, 2025  
