Photo 3643
Little Blue Heron Poking Around!
This guy was doing a lot of poking, but didn't seem like it was getting a whole lot. Guess the minnows are really small, so may not be able to see them when they raise up.
17th August 2025
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Additional Pictures
NIKON D850
17th August 2025 1:53pm
birds-rick365
