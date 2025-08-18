Previous
Palamedes Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Photo 3644

Palamedes Swallowtail Butterfly!

These guys are the hardest ones to get a shot of right now. They just won't stay still for no time, at all. Constantly flapping those wings. But did manage to get an almost clear shot as it flapped it's wings down.
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
998% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joy's Focus ace
Beautiful capture!
August 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a perfect shot and lovely colours.
August 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact