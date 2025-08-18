Sign up
Previous
Photo 3644
Palamedes Swallowtail Butterfly!
These guys are the hardest ones to get a shot of right now. They just won't stay still for no time, at all. Constantly flapping those wings. But did manage to get an almost clear shot as it flapped it's wings down.
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
18th August 2025 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterflys-rick365
Joy's Focus
ace
Beautiful capture!
August 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a perfect shot and lovely colours.
August 19th, 2025
