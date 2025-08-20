Sign up
Previous
Photo 3646
The Lotus Flower Bud Opened Up!
This was the flower bud from the other day. It has pretty much opened all the way, but think it will still open some more. If I can, I might run back by there tomorrow and see what it looks like.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
20th August 2025 11:21am
Tags
flowers-rick365
Shirley
ace
Beautiful
August 21st, 2025
