Previous
Scruffy Looking Cardinal! by rickster549
Photo 3647

Scruffy Looking Cardinal!

This guy didn't seem to be in the best of shape, but still had his nice colors. Heard that they are molting right now, so that could explain it's appearance.
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
999% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact