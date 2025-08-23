Sign up
Photo 3649
Little Blue Heron After Take-off!
One more from yesterday, as the Little Blue dove off of the pier. Lucky that I was focused on it while it was on the pier, as I was able to stay focused on it, as it flew down to the water.
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
birds-rick365
Barb
ace
Great catch!
August 24th, 2025
amyK
ace
Super timing and focus
August 24th, 2025
Babs
ace
What an elegant take off. fav
August 24th, 2025
Joy's Focus
ace
Wonderful capture
August 24th, 2025
