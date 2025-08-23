Previous
Little Blue Heron After Take-off! by rickster549
Photo 3649

Little Blue Heron After Take-off!

One more from yesterday, as the Little Blue dove off of the pier. Lucky that I was focused on it while it was on the pier, as I was able to stay focused on it, as it flew down to the water.
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Barb ace
Great catch!
August 24th, 2025  
amyK ace
Super timing and focus
August 24th, 2025  
Babs ace
What an elegant take off. fav
August 24th, 2025  
Joy's Focus ace
Wonderful capture
August 24th, 2025  
