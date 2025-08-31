Previous
Barred Owl Keeping an Eye Open! by rickster549
Barred Owl Keeping an Eye Open!

Actually, this one had both eye's open and seemed very alert in the middle of the day. Hadn't seen it lately, so was glad to finally see it today.
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Shirley ace
Fabulous fav
September 1st, 2025  
