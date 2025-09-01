Previous
Birthday Flowers! by rickster549
Photo 3656

Birthday Flowers!

But it wasn't for me. The kids sent my wife a lovely bouquet for her birthday, so I had to get some pictures of the roses.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
1001% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shirley ace
Such a lovely colour and image , Happy Birthday to your wife
September 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact