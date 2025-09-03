Sign up
Photo 3658
Another Flower From the Wife's Bouquet!
Needed something for today, so had to pull the bouquet back out and get another shot.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
1
0
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
3rd September 2025 3:32pm
Tags
flowers-rick365
Shirley
ace
Beautiful
September 4th, 2025
