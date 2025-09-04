Previous
Yellow Flower and Bee! by rickster549
Photo 3659

Yellow Flower and Bee!

No idea what either one of them are, flowers and bee. Just glad to at least see a little something today. Really having to hunt for something to shoot.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Rick

