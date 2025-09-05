Previous
The Almost Full Moon! by rickster549
The Almost Full Moon!

Had to get one more shot before the full moon. Guess we won't really get to see the eclipse over here. I'll probably have to get one more shot when it is full, whether we see the eclipse or not.
Rick

