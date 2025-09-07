Previous
One More of the Barred Owl From the Other Day! by rickster549
One More of the Barred Owl From the Other Day!

Had walked away for a bit and then came back, so had to get a few more shots. Tried to get in a different position so I could get the eyes in the open position.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Superb capture
September 8th, 2025  
