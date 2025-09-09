Previous
Cardinal, Getting it's Afternoon Snack! by rickster549
Photo 3664

Cardinal, Getting it's Afternoon Snack!

Mr Cardinal was busy sorting out the seeds from the feeder. Will be glad when they are through with their molting stage and they get all of their really nice feathers back.
9th September 2025

Rick

