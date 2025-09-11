Sign up
Photo 3666
Gulf Fritillary Butterfly!
Finally got one of these guys to sit still for a few seconds and I was ready with the camera.
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
butterflys-rick365
