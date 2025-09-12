Previous
Snowy Egret Poking the Waters! by rickster549
Snowy Egret Poking the Waters!

And seemed like it was getting a few minnows on several of the pokes. Just nothing big enough to really see.
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Perfect shot.
September 13th, 2025  
