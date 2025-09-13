Previous
Found The Spider Web Today! by rickster549
Found The Spider Web Today!

Hadn't seen them for a while, but did see one today. Just can't believe that such a little spider can build such a large web.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Rick

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delicate web and beautiful bokeh !
September 14th, 2025  
