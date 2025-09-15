Previous
The View I See As I'm Walking to My Sunset Spot! by rickster549
The View I See As I'm Walking to My Sunset Spot!

Another one of those favorite trees that I see every evening as I'm heading down to the pier. Just never know what the lighting will do to the scene, so it's different every day.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
amyK ace
Beautiful scene
September 16th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
The light in this shot is gorgeous.
September 16th, 2025  
