Previous
Photo 3671
Giant Swallowtail Butterfly!
Saw this one as I walked out of the house this morning, so had to get a few shots. It just wouldn't sit still for very long, so just had to fire off the shots and hope to get one that was mostly in focus.
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10823
photos
158
followers
55
following
1005% complete
3664
3665
3666
3667
3668
3669
3670
3671
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
16th September 2025 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterflys-rick365
amyK
ace
Wonderful shot
September 17th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely capture
September 17th, 2025
