Giant Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Giant Swallowtail Butterfly!

Saw this one as I walked out of the house this morning, so had to get a few shots. It just wouldn't sit still for very long, so just had to fire off the shots and hope to get one that was mostly in focus.
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
amyK ace
Wonderful shot
September 17th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely capture
September 17th, 2025  
