Photo 3672
Mr Squirrel Watching Me As I was Walking By!
Just happened to see this guy sitting up on the fence rail, starring at me. Fortunately, It sat there while I took aim and got a few shots.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
17th September 2025 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sqquirrels-rick365
