Why Are Kingfishers So Hard to Get A Shot Of! by rickster549
Photo 3674

Why Are Kingfishers So Hard to Get A Shot Of!

Just can't seem to get a close-up shot of these guys. They never will sit still if you are close. And this guy and another one, were being chased by a couple of crows, so there was not a chance that they were going to get any closer.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Rick

