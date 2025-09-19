Sign up
Photo 3674
Why Are Kingfishers So Hard to Get A Shot Of!
Just can't seem to get a close-up shot of these guys. They never will sit still if you are close. And this guy and another one, were being chased by a couple of crows, so there was not a chance that they were going to get any closer.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
0
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
10832
photos
158
followers
55
following
1006% complete
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
19th September 2025 10:48am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
