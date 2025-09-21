Sign up
Photo 3676
Tricolored Heron and It's Shadow!
It posed really nice after it poked the water, so was able to get the heron and it's shadow.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
20th September 2025 6:53pm
Tags
birds-rick365
