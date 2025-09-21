Previous
Tricolored Heron and It's Shadow! by rickster549
Tricolored Heron and It's Shadow!

It posed really nice after it poked the water, so was able to get the heron and it's shadow.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Rick

@rickster549
