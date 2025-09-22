Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk Hanging Out! by rickster549
Red Shouldered Hawk Hanging Out!

Was out talking to one of my neighbors this morning and saw this guy fly up into the tree in my yard. So had to sneak back into the house and change lenses and then come back out. Fortunately, it was still there and I was able to get a few shots.
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Rick

