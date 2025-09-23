Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 3678
Male Hairy Woodpecker!
This guy was making a lot of noise, and it still took quite a while to find it. And finally, it flew down to this branch and I was able to see it and then got the shots.
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
23rd September 2025 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Shutterbug
ace
Nice find and capture.
September 24th, 2025
