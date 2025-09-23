Previous
Male Hairy Woodpecker! by rickster549
Photo 3678

Male Hairy Woodpecker!

This guy was making a lot of noise, and it still took quite a while to find it. And finally, it flew down to this branch and I was able to see it and then got the shots.
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Shutterbug ace
Nice find and capture.
September 24th, 2025  
