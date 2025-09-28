Previous
Snowy Egret Chasing the Minnows! by rickster549


Snowy Egret Chasing the Minnows!

Stopped on the way to sunset and saw this guy out in the pond. It was running back and forth chasing the minnows and poking every now and then. Just didn't really see it get one of any size, so it might of gone away from there hungry tonight.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
