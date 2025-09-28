Sign up
Previous
Photo 3683
Snowy Egret Chasing the Minnows!
Stopped on the way to sunset and saw this guy out in the pond. It was running back and forth chasing the minnows and poking every now and then. Just didn't really see it get one of any size, so it might of gone away from there hungry tonight.
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
28th September 2025 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
