Photo 3688
Beans of Some Sort!
Not sure what these are, but think they are some sort of weed.
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
misc-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Neat light, great focus
October 4th, 2025
