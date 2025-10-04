Previous
Mushroons on the Log! by rickster549
Mushroons on the Log!

With all of the rain that we have been getting, a lot of mushrooms are popping out on some of the old logs that are laying around.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Rick

@rickster549
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Kind of sounds like the dinner special for the night!
October 5th, 2025  
