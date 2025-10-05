Previous
The Snowy Egret Was Chasing Dinner! by rickster549
The Snowy Egret Was Chasing Dinner!

Stopped on my way to sunset to see if the usual Snowy Egret would be wading around the pond. And sure enough, it was busy going after the minnows.
5th October 2025

Rick

@rickster549
