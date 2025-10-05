Sign up
Photo 3690
The Snowy Egret Was Chasing Dinner!
Stopped on my way to sunset to see if the usual Snowy Egret would be wading around the pond. And sure enough, it was busy going after the minnows.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
5th October 2025 6:14pm
Tags
birds-rick365
