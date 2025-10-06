Previous
Tonight's Supermoon! by rickster549
Photo 3691

Tonight's Supermoon!

Wasn't sure if we were going to be clouded out, but things cleared pretty well, as far as the moon. I used auto white balance so got a different shade of color. Think I still like the "shade" mode for white balance.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Rick

@rickster549
Danette Thompson ace
Excellent shot. We had a thunderstorm.
October 7th, 2025  
