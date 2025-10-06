Sign up
Previous
Photo 3691
Tonight's Supermoon!
Wasn't sure if we were going to be clouded out, but things cleared pretty well, as far as the moon. I used auto white balance so got a different shade of color. Think I still like the "shade" mode for white balance.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
6th October 2025 7:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Excellent shot. We had a thunderstorm.
October 7th, 2025
